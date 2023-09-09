Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,667,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,453,000 after buying an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.