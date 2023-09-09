Vancity Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% in the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,253,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.5% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.