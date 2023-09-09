Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,047 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $77.39 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

