Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $53,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

