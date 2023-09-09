Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 615.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.