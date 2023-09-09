Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.47. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

