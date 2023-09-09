Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,976.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after acquiring an additional 234,221 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

