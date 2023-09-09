Viawealth LLC Acquires 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Viawealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.61. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

