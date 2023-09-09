Viawealth LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.