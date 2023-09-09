Viawealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.