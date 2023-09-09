Viawealth LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

