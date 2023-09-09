Viawealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Viawealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,506 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

