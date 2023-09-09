Viawealth LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

