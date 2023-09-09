Viawealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Viawealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

