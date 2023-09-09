Viawealth LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.