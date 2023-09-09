Viawealth LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

