Viawealth LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

