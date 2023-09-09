Viawealth LLC Purchases 4,624 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Viawealth LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

