Viawealth LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Viawealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

