Viawealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

