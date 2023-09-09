Viawealth LLC Sells 10,161 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Viawealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,670,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

