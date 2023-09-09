Viawealth LLC Sells 686 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viawealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

