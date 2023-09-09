Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

