VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 26,352 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 615.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.