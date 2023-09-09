Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 874,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

