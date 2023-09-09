Wedbush Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

