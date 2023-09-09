Wedbush Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $35.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,676,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,081,000 after buying an additional 234,221 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

