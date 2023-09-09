Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,971 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

