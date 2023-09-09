Weitz Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357,623 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

