Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $18.02 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of BKI opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

