Weitz Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $89,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.18.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

