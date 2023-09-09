Weitz Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

