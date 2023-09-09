Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $45,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.98. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.