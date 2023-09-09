WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.05 and traded as low as $46.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 10,266 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $496.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.