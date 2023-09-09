Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,357 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

