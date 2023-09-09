Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $728,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 773,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 323,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.47. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

