10,065 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

