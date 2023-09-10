10,242 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.29. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.