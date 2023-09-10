10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $47.94. Approximately 188,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 958,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $4,697,096. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

