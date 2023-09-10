11,027 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

