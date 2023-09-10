11,926 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

