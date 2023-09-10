13,371 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.