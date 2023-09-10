16,526 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

