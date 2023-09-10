16,617 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Fastly stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

