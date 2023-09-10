3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,191.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

