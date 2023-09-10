60,303 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.