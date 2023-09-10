7,644 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

