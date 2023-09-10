9,194 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

