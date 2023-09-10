ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

ABM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

ABM opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

