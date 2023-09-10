Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $620.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $540.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.57.

ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,003.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 413.5% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

