Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

